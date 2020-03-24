|
|
Patsy A. Evans
Richmond - Mrs. Patsy Evans née Humphrey died peacefully in Reid Memorial Hospital on March 20, 2020 in Richmond, Indiana at the age of 71.
Patsy is survived by her loving husband, Jack; children Errol A. Huffman Jr. (Elizabeth), Frances F. Mundhenk; four grandchildren, Brian, Connor, Errol "Trip," and Abraham; and sister Bettie Caldwell. She was preceded in death by her father Manford Humphrey, her mother Frances Humphrey, and brother Thomas Humphrey, all of Richmond, Indiana.
Patsy was born on April 11, 1948 in Richmond, Indiana to Manford and Frances Humphrey, both born in Kentucky. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1966. Patsy married Jack C. Evans in 1974. Patsy was a Renaissance Woman, working a wide range of positions from fashion model, to bookkeeper, and as an Elder-Beerman jeweler to a worker at Sanyo of Richmond. Her most important career, though was as wife and mother.
Patsy was a loving and doting wife to Jack for 46 years. She was an accomplished gardener, creative cook, and meticulous homemaker. She was very well-read, curious, and introverted but with a sharp wit. Patsy was dedicated to her family, loved traveling the country, loved all animals, especially horses, and was passionate about her pet children: Bibi, Peanut, Pepper-Louise, Dolly, and Punkin'.
Private viewings and funeral for family are scheduled for March 25 and 26, 2020 at Stegall, Berheide, and Orr with interment in Earlham Cemetery. A private family reception follows at the Evans' residence. Pastor Julie Mullins, Patsy's niece will officiate the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Reid Hospice at https://reidhealthfoundation.org/donate/ as a Tribute in memory of Patsy Ann Evans. Condolences can be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com. The family gives thanks to Alyssa Fellers, RN for her heart and compassion in giving Patsy's care these last few months. And thank you to the healthcare workers and hospice staff of Reid Memorial Hospital and Arbor Trace for their kindness, efforts, and helpfulness.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020