Patsy Barker
Fountain City - Patsy Ann Barker, 85, passed away on Wednesday evening, October 14.
She was born Patsy Ann Hunt in Randolph County, Indiana, on February 20, 1935, the daughter of Howard Francis and Cleona York Hunt. Patsy was a graduate of Fountain City High School. She married William L. "Bill" Barker on April 1, 1953, and they were blessed with one daughter and two sons.
Patsy was formerly a waitress in Fountain City and later worked as a Pharmacy Tech at Phillips Drugs in Richmond.
Patsy will be missed by her daughter & son-in-law, Nonalee & David Schneider; son, Dan Barker; son & daughter-in-law, Bill & Patty Barker; 6 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one brother, Leonard Hunt.
Visitation for Patsy will be from11:00 a.m. until Noon on Tuesday, October 20, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City.
Funeral services for Patsy will begin at Noon on Tuesday, October 20, with interment following in Willow Grove Cemetery.
In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, the funeral home staff respectfully requests that visitors wear masks and observe physical distancing guidelines during visitation.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the Reid Foundation for Hospice Care. 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.
