Patsy L. Saylor
Richmond - Patsy L. Saylor 80 of Richmond died May 28, 2019 at Reid Health. She was born June 22, 1938 in Wayne City, Illinois and had lived here 60 years. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years Edward, one daughter Beverly (Charles) Haber, seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, one brother Raymond Bird, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by two sons Edward Saylor Jr. and Michael Saylor, her parents, and one sister Peggy Raven.
Graveside services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday May 31, 2019 at Lutherania Cemetery. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 30, 2019