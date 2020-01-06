|
|
Patsy Wuertemberger
Richmond - Patsy Wuertemberger, age 91, of Richmond, passed away on Saturday (January 4, 2020) at Reid Hospital. Patsy was born on October 1, 1928 to Wilbur D. and Dorothy Gromer Hartzell in Richmond, Indiana. She was a graduate from Richmond High School. Patsy was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Survivors include children Donald Wuertemberger, Dean (Terri) Wuertemberger and Jeffrey (Lisa) Wuertemberger; grandsons Brad (Carrissa) Wuertemberger and Ryan (Elizabeth) Wuertemberger; 2 great granddaughters, 2 great grandsons and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Louis H. Wuertemberger and 4 brothers.
Services for Patsy will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday (January 10, 2020) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Burial will immediately follow at Elkhorn Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Friday (January 10, 2020) at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020