Patti Krull
Dublin - Patricia Jo Krull, age 75, received her wings on May 9, 2020. Patti was born May 13, 1944 in Winchester, Indiana to Robert and V. Maxine (Thorpe) Pool. Patti spent her early years in Lynn, Indiana before her family moved to Richmond. She was a 1962 graduate of Richmond High School and raised her family in Centerville, Indiana. Patti was a QMA who spent many of her working years in nursing homes caring for others. After leaving the nursing home scene, she spent many more years working at Green Acres Center, still caring for others. Patti was selfless to a fault. Her life was spent giving everything she could to make sure others had the best life. No matter what role she was playing, her job was always to give and love. Anyone who knew Patti knew that her love also came with honesty. You always knew exactly how she felt about something, good or bad. Patti enjoyed spending time with her family, loving on her grandbabies, great-grandbabies, and nephews. She loved to read and could play the accordion as well as the piano, although she was never big on showing off her own skills. She loved to watch NASCAR with her husband and grandson, while rooting on Jimmie Johnson. Patti always enjoyed cooking with her grandkids and reading to them or just cuddling with them to watch their favorite cartoon.
Patti is survived by one sister, Kathy Hall; one son, Ron (Clara) Bales; two daughters, Joy (Doug) Rohrer and Beth (Clint) Newton; eleven grandchildren, Megan (Ryan Moore) Stamps, Amber Mercer, Josh (Sisilia) Rohrer, Brittany (Paul Burns) Stamps, Lyndsey Rohrer, Brittney Jenkins, Skylar (Brandon Clark) Bales, Gavin Newton, Allie Bales, Gunnar Newton and Campbell Newton; ten great-grandchildren, Kyllie Burns, Whitney Burns, Oliver Rohrer, Zoe Rohrer, Brody Stamps, Greyson Shriver, Peyton Moore, Amelia Shriver, Calliope Rohrer, and Kayson Bales; two nephews, Josh Hall and Adam Hall; many cousins and many more friends.
Patti is preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Douglas Krull; her parents; one sister, Connie Pool; two grandsons, Dougie Bales and Cooper Newton; and one brother-in-law Jim Hall.
Private family visitation will held prior to Graveside Services at 1 p.m. Wednesday May 13, 2020 at Lutherania Cemetery in Richmond. Pastor Chuck Miller will officiate. COVID-19 Protocol to be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Greater Indiana Chapter, 50 E 91st St, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240 or the Cooper M. Newton Fund, C/O Wayne County Foundation, 33 S. 7th Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 11 to May 12, 2020