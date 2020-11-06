1/1
Patti Lemmons
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patti's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patti Lemmons

Milton - Patricia L. Lemmons, 85, passed away in Florida October 10, 2020. Patricia was born on December 30, 1934 to David and Dorothy (Campbell) Winkle. She was a long-time resident of Milton and Wayne County until 1996 when she and her husband Leo relocated to Florida for their retirement. Patti enjoyed her family and friends, boating at Brookville Lake and entertaining at her home. She worked several years at MEG and volunteered as a Dispatcher for the Cambridge City Police Department. Patti was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Patti was married to her husband, Leo, for 62 years, whom she has now joined. They were the love of each other's lives. Patti is survived by her son, Doug (Leigh) Lemmons; granddaughter, Ashley (Michael); grandson, Tyler (Chelsea) and great granddaughters, Callie , Ryllie and Hayden.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday November 14, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City. Gordon Mehaffey will officiate. Casual dress is requested.

Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
1993 Cumberland Street
Dublin, IN 47335
(765) 478-5161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved