Patti Lemmons
Milton - Patricia L. Lemmons, 85, passed away in Florida October 10, 2020. Patricia was born on December 30, 1934 to David and Dorothy (Campbell) Winkle. She was a long-time resident of Milton and Wayne County until 1996 when she and her husband Leo relocated to Florida for their retirement. Patti enjoyed her family and friends, boating at Brookville Lake and entertaining at her home. She worked several years at MEG and volunteered as a Dispatcher for the Cambridge City Police Department. Patti was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Patti was married to her husband, Leo, for 62 years, whom she has now joined. They were the love of each other's lives. Patti is survived by her son, Doug (Leigh) Lemmons; granddaughter, Ashley (Michael); grandson, Tyler (Chelsea) and great granddaughters, Callie , Ryllie and Hayden.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday November 14, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City. Gordon Mehaffey will officiate. Casual dress is requested.
