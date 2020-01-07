|
|
Pattie L. Toney
Richmond - Pattie L. Toney, 84 of Richmond died January 5th, 2020. She was born August 15th, 1935 in Wayne County to Hattie (Echard) and Paul H. Bell and lived in Richmond her entire life.
Pattie was married to Joseph E. Toney (Gear Works) and was the matriarch of her family and a dedicated homemaker that loved to cook and was a gracious hostess to many friends and family. Her home always had an open-door and many loved her as a 2nd mother, "Momma Toney". Pattie was a part of a close-knit neighborhood of lifetime friends.
Pattie was a member of the V.F.W. Post 1108 and enjoyed a weekly lunch date there with her best friend Penny Isaacs for many years. Pattie had a spunky personality and was loved by many.
Survivors include her children Jennifer Roggero, Brian Toney (Kevin Hess), and Joel Toney (Cheryl), three grandchildren Joel Ryan Toney, Vincent Roggero III and Angela Roggero. She is also survived by her sister Sharon MacCormac (Bob) and Thomas Bell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Toney and her daughter Rebecca; her parents, brother Paul and sister Barbara.
Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Lutherania Cemetery. Friends may call 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday, January 9th at Stegall Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to . Condolences may be to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020