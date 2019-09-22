|
|
Patty McFall
Milton - Patty McFall, 76, of Milton, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Reid Health in Richmond. She was born on February 3, 1943, in Connersville, Indiana, and is the daughter of John William Elliott and Edna Mattix Elliott. On February 27, 1989, she married Joseph McFall in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Patty retired in July 1997 after 30 years of working at Ford. She was also a member of the I.U.E. Local 919.
She enjoyed sewing and doing embroidery, shopping, and going to the casino. She loved spending time with her many grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Joe; two daughters, Sheila (James) Lasswell and Beth (David) Snyder; nine grandchildren, Rhonda (Juan) Ramirez-Mendez, Krista (Agripino) Ramirez-Reyes, Joshua (Megan) Snyder, Jessica (Travis) Johnson, Danny (Melissa) Steele Jr., Jacqueline (Brad) Sizemore, Tolby Steele, Lacey Steele, and Destiny Steele; sixteen great-grandchildren, Trey (Cheyanne) Judd, Trevor Judd, Tristiannah Gayton, Joseph "Joey" Ramirez-Reyes, Treyton Johnson, Addilynn Johnson, Cale Johnson, Maykon Snyder, Bray Herman, Trevor Waddell, Christopher Sizemore, Brent Sizemore, Ethan Sizemore, Skyler Steele, Mallory Steele, and Emily Steele; two great-great-grandchildren, Anthony "AJ" Rivera and Alannah Judd. She is also survived by a sister, Dorothy Bostic, as well as many friends from Indiana and Tennessee.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Danny Eugene Steele; a grandson, Jeffrey Steele; four sisters, Peggy Atkins, Martha Sickler, Marjorie VanWinkle, and Donna Linville; and two brothers, Wilbur "Bud" Elliott and Larry Joe Elliott.
Visitation for Patty will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Urban-Winkler Funeral Home, Connersville. The funeral service will be on Wednesday at 11:00am, at the funeral home, with Pastor Richie Ware, of Higher Praise Worship Center, officiating. Burial will follow in Valley Grove Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 22, 2019