|
|
Paul Ewen
Fountain City - Mr. Paul M. Ewen, 80, of Fountain City, passed away in the comfort of his home on Monday, January 27.
Paul was born on May 7, 1939 in Clay City, Kentucky to Everett Clay and Callie Lee Ewen. He worked in a brick factory in Kentucky and was formerly a salesman for Cook Coffee and Jewel Tea Company. Paul joined the Teamsters and drove a truck over the road for 31 years. He owned Ewen Auto Sales from 1999-2010 and owned and operated the Family Diner in Fountain City from 2004 until his death.
Paul will be missed by his wife of 6 years, Sandy Ewen; daughter, Debbie Bond; sons, Brian Ewen and his wife, Melissa; Scott Ewen and his wife, Melissa; four step-children, Robert Strebel, Megan English, Jennie Wetherell and David English; five grandchildren, Kailey Ewen, Kenzie Ewen, Nicole Himelick, Matthew Cal Ewen and Cotey Ewen; and several step-grandchildren.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Juanita Neanover and Violet Dixon; and brother, Everett Eugene Ewen.
Pastor Chris Monaghan will conduct a funeral ceremony at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Willow Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, January 31, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the food bank at Gateway, 3361 State Road 227 North, Richmond, IN 47374.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020