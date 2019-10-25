|
|
Paul Fisher
Dublin - Paul G. Fisher, 70, went to heaven holding the hand of God on Thursday October 24, 2019. A son of the late Malcolm and Ruby (Shephard) Fisher, Paul was born in New Castle, Indiana on March 10, 1949. Paul has lived most of his life in the Dublin community and graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1967. Paul worked as a machine operator at New Castle Chrysler and retired in 2001 after 33 years of service. Paul worked hard all his life and kept busy being a "Handy Man" doing side jobs. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing and boating. He liked to play cards and hang out in his garage with friends and neighbors. He coached Little League Baseball when his kids were young and he and his late brothers, Melvin and George will always be remembered for setting the example of being a good father. He attended the Dublin Gospel Mission. Paul's family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses who cared for him during his two year illness.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, the former Mary Ivy. They were married in Jellico, Tennessee on September 2, 1967. 3 children, Keith Fisher of Cambridge City, Kenny (Liann) Fisher of Franklin and Karissa Fisher of Cambridge City; 7 grandchildren, David, Sarah, Antonio, Kyle, Tiffany, Allison and Karlee; he was "Pop Pop" to 3 great grandsons, Liam, Theodore and Emerson and 2 great granddaughters, Madison and Taylor; 1 sister, Wanda Mitchell-Fisher of Pershing; nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 7 p.m. on Monday October 28, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin where cremation will follow. Reverends Steve Cox and Darrell Bertram will officiate.
Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019