Paul Ion Hartman, age 103, formerly of rural Greens Fork, died June 27th at Friends Fellowship Community. Born June 26, 1916 in Clarion County, PA, he was the oldest child of Andrew Fox Hartman and Blanche Ion Hartman. Paul attended school in Curllsville, PA and graduated from Sligo High School in 1933. He farmed with his father until inducted into World War II. He served with the 83rd Thunderbolt Infantry Division, 329th Regiment, Second Battalion, Headquarters Company. He entered Normandy at Omaha Beach on D-Day plus 12 and went on to serve in the Battle for Brittany, the Battle for Hurtgen Forest, and the Battle of the Bulge. He continued across Germany until the war's end.
Paul returned to the US in December 1945 and married his fiancé, Mary Kelsay, on January 13, 1946 at Williamsburg Friends Meeting. Paul and Mary farmed northeast of Greens Fork for over 60 years before moving to Friends Fellowship Community.
A faithful member of Williamsburg Friends Meeting, he served as a trustee there for many years and also served as a member of the Clay Township Advisory Board. In addition to farming, he did home maintenance and repair for many elderly residents in the county.
Paul was known as a gentle and thoughtful man of great character. A lover of nature, he was usually outdoors and worked actively on his farm until the age of 94. He enjoyed gathering walnuts and hickory nuts and woodworking with native wood. He was an avid reader, with a preference for books about history and the natural world. Paul loved music, especially patriotic tunes. He never missed the Lawrence Welk Show.
He is survived by his four children Rachel (Justin) Lapoint of NC, Alice Hartman of Richmond, John (Paula) Hartman of Bedford, and Beth Treaster of Richmond; grandchildren John Lapoint of NC, Alice Lapoint of CA, Sam J Hartman of OH, Sam P (Holly) Hartman of McCordsville, Andrew (Michelle) Hartman of Bloomington, and Anna (Eric) Friedman of McCordsville; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Robert (Kay) Hartman of PA. Mary Hartman, his wife of 70 years, died on January 28, 2016, at the age of 98. Paul was also preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Esther Swan.
Contributions may be made in his memory to the Whitewater Valley Land Trust, www.whitewatervalleylandtrust.org, a local organization dedicated to preserving the natural, historic, and aesthetic values of our landscape.
A memorial service will be held at Friends Fellowship Community at a future date.
The family will always be grateful for the loving care provided by the staff of Friends Fellowship Community.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 30, 2019