Paul Ion Hartman
Richmond - Paul Ion Hartman, age 103, of Richmond, formerly of rural Greens Fork, died June 27, 2019. His memorial service will be held in the Community Room at Friends Fellowship Community on Saturday, August 24, at 2:00 pm.
Born June 26, 1916 in Clarion County, PA, he was the oldest child of Andrew Fox Hartman and Blanche Ion Hartman. Paul attended school in Curllsville, PA and graduated from Sligo High School in 1933. He farmed with his father until inducted into World War II. He served with the 83rd Thunderbolt Infantry Division, 329th Regiment, Headquarters Company, Second Battalion. He entered France at Omaha Beach on D-Day plus 12 and went on to serve in the Battle for Brittany, the Battle for Hurtgen Forest, and the Battle of the Bulge.
Paul returned to the US in December 1945 and married his fiancé, Mary Kelsay, on January 13, 1946 at Williamsburg Friends Meeting. Paul and Mary farmed northeast of Greens Fork for over 60 years before moving to Friends Fellowship Community.
A faithful member of Williamsburg Friends Meeting, he served as a trustee for many years and also served as a member of the Clay Township Advisory Board. In addition to farming, he did home maintenance and repair for many elderly residents in the county.
Paul was known as a gentle and thoughtful man of great character. A lover of nature, he was usually outdoors and worked actively on his farm until the age of 94. He enjoyed woodworking with native wood and gathering walnuts and hickory nuts. He was an avid reader, with a preference for books about history and the natural world. Paul loved music, especially patriotic tunes. He never missed the Lawrence Welk Show.
He is survived by his four children: Rachel (Justin) Lapoint of NC, Alice Hartman of Richmond, John (Paula) Hartman of Bedford, and Beth Treaster of Richmond; Grandchildren John Lapoint of NC, Alice Lapoint of CA, Sam J Hartman of OH, Sam P (Holly) Hartman of McCordsville, Andrew (Michelle) Hartman of Bloomington, and Anna (Eric) Friedman of McCordsville; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Robert (Kay) Hartman of PA.
Mary Hartman, his wife of 70 years, died on January 28, 2016 at the age of 98. Paul was also preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Esther Swan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Paul's favorite charity, the Whitewater Valley Land Trust, which is dedicated to preserving natural areas along the Whitewater River in Wayne County.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 18, 2019