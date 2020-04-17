|
Paul Kempton
Cambridge City - Paul L. Kempton, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening April 15, 2020 at his home in Connersville. A son of the late Russell M. and Pauline Marie (Turner) Kempton, Paul was born north of Centerville in Wayne County, Indiana on August 14, 1932. He was a graduate of Centerville High School with the class of 1950. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. Paul was a longtime Cambridge City resident. He was a gifted mechanic and had worked for several automobile service stations in Cambridge City, Centerville and Richmond. He retired in April of 1995 from ALCOA- Closure Division in Richmond after 28 years as a machine repairman. Paul was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Connersville and a devoted family man.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 60 years, the former, Jacque Kae Clugston. They were married on July 17, 1960 at Calvary Baptist Church; 3 children, Paul Lester (Shan) Kempton of Bloomington, Michelle Faith (Larry) Huddleston of Goshen and Elizabeth Marie (Troy) Bowman of Connersville; 10 grandchildren; 3 siblings, Beverly Tucker of Richmond, Allen Kempton of Centerville and David Kempton of Indianapolis; nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by an infant son, Daniel Walter Kempton May 2, 1962; 3 siblings, Melva Ann, Marvin and John Kempton.
Due to current COVID-19 protocol, a graveside service will be held Monday April 20, 2020 at Zion's Lutheran Cemetery in Pershing.
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020