Paul Marvin PardoRichmond - Paul Marvin Pardo, 76, of Richmond, died at Arbor Trace Nursing Home in Richmond, Indiana on Sunday November 29, 2020 after suffering from a stroke in 2016. He was born in New Castle, Indiana on November 3, 1944 to Anthony "Tony" and Mary (Whitmore) Pardo and lived most of his life in Webster, Fountain City and later the Richmond area.He graduated from Webster High School in 1962 and married Linda (Bryant) Pardo in 1964, later he started his own business Pardo's garage in Fountain City, Indiana.Marvin enjoyed antique cars, going to car shows, racing and drag racing and demolition derbies in his younger days.Marvin will be missed by his wife of 56 years Linda (Bryant) Pardo, son Paul Pardo (Donna0, brothers Andy (Eileen), Jimmie, Donnie (Jackie); sister Ruthann (Carl); grandchildren Andria Carter, Todd Carter, Brittany Pardo, Tessa Behneen, Gabriel Behneen and Jessica Mart (Ryan); and 9 great grandchildren.Marvin was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Mary Pardo; daughter Kimberly Behneen and brother Billy Pardo.Family and friends may call on Saturday December 5, 2020 from 11am-2pm at Community Family Funeral Home (rotating 50 people at a time), with a private family service to follow. Burial will be in Lutherania Cemetery. Mask are required as well as social distancing.