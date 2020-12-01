1/1
Paul Marvin Pardo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Marvin Pardo

Richmond - Paul Marvin Pardo, 76, of Richmond, died at Arbor Trace Nursing Home in Richmond, Indiana on Sunday November 29, 2020 after suffering from a stroke in 2016. He was born in New Castle, Indiana on November 3, 1944 to Anthony "Tony" and Mary (Whitmore) Pardo and lived most of his life in Webster, Fountain City and later the Richmond area.

He graduated from Webster High School in 1962 and married Linda (Bryant) Pardo in 1964, later he started his own business Pardo's garage in Fountain City, Indiana.

Marvin enjoyed antique cars, going to car shows, racing and drag racing and demolition derbies in his younger days.

Marvin will be missed by his wife of 56 years Linda (Bryant) Pardo, son Paul Pardo (Donna0, brothers Andy (Eileen), Jimmie, Donnie (Jackie); sister Ruthann (Carl); grandchildren Andria Carter, Todd Carter, Brittany Pardo, Tessa Behneen, Gabriel Behneen and Jessica Mart (Ryan); and 9 great grandchildren.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Mary Pardo; daughter Kimberly Behneen and brother Billy Pardo.

Family and friends may call on Saturday December 5, 2020 from 11am-2pm at Community Family Funeral Home (rotating 50 people at a time), with a private family service to follow. Burial will be in Lutherania Cemetery. Mask are required as well as social distancing.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved