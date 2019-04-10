|
Paul Ronald Barnard (Pops)
Lynn - Paul Ronald Barnard (Pops), 80, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Reid Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
He leaves his wife of 43 years, Sandy (Johnson) Barnard; 7 children, Tina Marie Waters (Wendell), Debra Gay Barnard, Colena Paula Barnard, Rebekah Jean Barnard, Dart Allen
Fox (Jennifer), Brett Aaron Fox, Brittney Ann Barnard and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. His sisters, Susie Messer, Esther Ames and
several nieces and nephews.
Born and raised in Hagerstown, Indiana the son of Clyde and Geneva (Timmons) Barnard.
He was preceded in death by his 1st wife Betty Joan Barnard (Corn), his parents, his brothers Ernest, Charles, his sisters Rose, Wava, and his grandparents and other Family members.
Paul asked that a statement to his classmates be made "Farewell Class of 1958".
The Family is doing what Pops wanted. There will be a Gathering in Hagerstown, Indiana at The Meeting Place 11 E. Main Street. April 13, 2019. 12 noon - 6:00 p.m. Bring a covered dish and memories to share.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 10, 2019