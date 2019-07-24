|
Paul Truax
Eaton - Paul R. Truax, 82, went to Heaven to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on July 16, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 31, 1937 to Roger L. and Anna Lee Truax. He was a devoted husband to his beloved wife Carolyn as well as a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed doing work for the Lord, fishing and taking afternoon drives with his wife. He worked at Dayton Press for 24 years and retired from Henny Penny Corporation in 1999. He was a member of Richmond Road Baptist Church in Hamilton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Natalie Truax. He is survived by his beloved wife Carolyn Truax; children: Michael Truax of Terre Haute, Indiana, Patrick Truax of Brookville, Ohio, Jennifer (Jeff) Ashman of Waynesville, Ohio, Erin Miller of Eaton, Ohio and Matthew Curtis of Eaton, Ohio; sister Linda (Bob) Dixon of Wesley Chapel, Florida; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A private service was held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Dewey Hughes officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Road Baptist Church, 2170 Hamilton-Richmond Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 24, 2019