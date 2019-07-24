Services
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Truax
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Truax


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Truax Obituary
Paul Truax

Eaton - Paul R. Truax, 82, went to Heaven to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on July 16, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 31, 1937 to Roger L. and Anna Lee Truax. He was a devoted husband to his beloved wife Carolyn as well as a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed doing work for the Lord, fishing and taking afternoon drives with his wife. He worked at Dayton Press for 24 years and retired from Henny Penny Corporation in 1999. He was a member of Richmond Road Baptist Church in Hamilton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Natalie Truax. He is survived by his beloved wife Carolyn Truax; children: Michael Truax of Terre Haute, Indiana, Patrick Truax of Brookville, Ohio, Jennifer (Jeff) Ashman of Waynesville, Ohio, Erin Miller of Eaton, Ohio and Matthew Curtis of Eaton, Ohio; sister Linda (Bob) Dixon of Wesley Chapel, Florida; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A private service was held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Dewey Hughes officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Road Baptist Church, 2170 Hamilton-Richmond Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now