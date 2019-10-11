|
Paul V. Behnen
New Paris, Ohio - Paul V. Behnen, age 81 formerly of New Paris, OH died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Parkside Village in Westerville, Ohio. Paul was born on August 14, 1938 in Wayne County, Indiana the son of the late John W. & Elizabeth C. (Chambelain) Behen.
He retired after 45 years of service from the Pennsylvania Railroad, Conrail and CSX. He enjoyed biking, woodworking, golf, traveling and spending time with his family.
Preceded in death by his brother: Phillip L. Behnen in 2018 and sister: Ruth Foltz in 2016.
Survived by the mother of his children: Patricia A. (Hall) Behnen Heughebart; children: David L. & Amy Behnen of New Albany, OH; Laura & Gary Futral of Houston, TX; Terri & Dudley Venable of Nashville, TN and Michael & Katherine Behnen of Olympia, Washington; grandchildren: Derek & Ryan Brown, Wendy Futral, Brittany, Austen & Alaina Gregerson,, Amanda Venable Mier, Steven Venable III, Blake Venable, Landon & Nash Behnen and Cameron Householder; Brother & sister-in-law: C. William & Phyllis Behnen of Clarksville, IN; Sister & brother-in-law: Alice & Orlie Wood of Cosby, TN; nieces & nephews: Roxanna Aldstadt, Alex Behnen, Julie Reed, Vickie Guipe, Kevin Foltz, Sean Wood, Tonya Dunlap and Rodney Wood.
Family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday October 13, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Home 109 West Main Street, New Paris, OH. A Funeral mass will be 11:00 AM Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church 400 North Spring Street New Paris, Ohio with Rev. David A. Doseck officiating. Interment will be in St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery in Richmond, IN.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to Kindred Hospice and the staff at The Glen at Parkside Village for their caring service for our dad. Memorial contributions may be made to: Lewy Body Dementia Association 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047 Website: www.lbda.org
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019