Paul W. Parrett
Richmond - Paul W. Parrett, age 76, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Kindred Hospital Indianapolis North.
Born August 16, 1943, in Mount Vernon, Kentucky, to James and Emma McCracken Parrett, Paul lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of his life. He retired from Perfect Circle in 2003 after more than 30 years of service and previously worked at the former Gause Florist & Greenhouses and Johnson Sheet Metal. Paul enjoyed building cars and going to car shows, where he won numerous awards for his work. Paul also loved fishing and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Danielle Simons Parrett; children, Sandi (Tom Conway) Rains of Brookville, Indiana, Randy Parrett of Hamilton, Ohio, Traci (Kevin) Maupin of Brookville, and Christy Lake of Centerville, Indiana; grandchildren, Ryan (Tammy) Rains, Paul Jr. (Stephanie) Rains, Josh Rains, Chelsea (Johnny) Newton, Sandi Hunt, and Dee Rose; great-grandchildren, Eian, Nikki, Charlie, Bella, Ava, and Ryan Jr.; sisters-in-law, Doris and Clair Parrett; sisters, Alberta Snowden, Jean Prather, and Barbara Ratliff; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his sons-in-law, Keith Rains and Kevin Lake; grandson, Larry Anglin; parents; brothers, Alfred and Lloyd Parrett; in-laws, William and Madeleine Simons; and brother-in-law, Richard Wesler.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Paul W. Parrett will be private. Private graveside service will be at Earlham Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020