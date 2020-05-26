|
Paul William Hicks
Little Rock, AR - Paul William Hicks, 82, formerly of Hagerstown, Indiana passed away peacefully at his home in Little Rock Arkansas on May 24, 2020. He was born on November 6, 1937 in Milton, Indiana.
Paul worked at the Second National Bank of Richmond, Indiana for 35 years. He began his banking career as a teller at the Hagerstown branch, and then was promoted to branch manager. He was further promoted to Senior Vice President & Senior Administrative Officer. He then worked at First Bank Richmond before his retirement in 1994.
Paul was an avid golfer throughout his life and was a long-time member of the Hartley Hills Country Club in Hagerstown, Indiana. He enjoyed many hours playing golf with friends, and always enjoyed a cold beer (maybe more than one) while playing.
Paul enjoyed sports cars and purchased one in the mid-60's but due to his daughter (Shelly) being born, the 2-seater had to go! In 1989 Paul was one of the first in the US to purchase a brand new, red, Mazda Miata. Paul, and his wife Vivian, enjoyed many miles in that car cruising the countryside.
Paul and Vivian moved to Little Rock, Arkansas in 1994 to be near daughter Shelly Hicks Maroney, and grand-daughter Tessa Maroney. Being in Little Rock allowed Paul the opportunity to be a part of his grand-daughter's life and watch her grow up.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Hicks; his parents, Alva and Ruby Hicks.
He is survived by his daughter, Shelly Hicks Maroney (Chase) of Little Rock; son, Jeffrey Alva Hicks of Milton, Indiana; grand-daughter Tessa Louise Maroney (fiancé Ben Brundick) of Little Rock.
Paul and Vivian's ashes will be interred together in a private graveside service at the Zion's Lutheran Cemetery in Pershing, Indiana. The date to be determined.
Services are under the direction of Roller-Chenal Funeral home, 13801 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, Arkansas 72211. www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/chenal
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 26 to May 28, 2020