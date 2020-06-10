Paula J. Horstman
Greens Fork - Paula J. Horstman, 71, of Greens Fork, died at her home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born in Wayne County on January 22, 1949 to Harold and Ruby (Greene) Brooks and was a life long resident of the area. Paula was a member of Nettle Creek Church of the Brethren. She was a long time realtor and former employee of GTE. She served on the board of Greens Fork Community Center and Crossroads Recovery Center in Richmond. Survivors include her husband, Thomas Horstman; 4 children, Chad Semler (Melissa) of Plano, IL, Justin Rich (Rachelle) of Greens Fork, Julia Spencer (Paul) of Basalt, CO and Rachel Leonard of Fayetteville, GA; 13 grandchildren; her mother, Ruby Greene of Richmond and a sister, Nancy Upchurch, of Monticello, KY. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jean Glasscock. Memorial services will be at 1:30 PM on Saturday, June 13, at Nettle Creek Church of the Brethren. Pastor Brian Mackie will officiate. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Nettle Creek Church of the Brethren, 5352 N. Brick Church Road, Hagerstown, IN 47346. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.