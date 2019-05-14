|
Pauletta Jarvis
Dubin - DUBLIN- Pauletta Mae Jarvis, 69, passed away Saturday morning May 11, 2019 at Ambassador Healthcare in Centerville, Indiana. A daughter of the late Virgil F. "Slats" and Gloria M. (Maines) Jordan, Pauletta was born in Connersville, Indiana on March 18, 1950. Pauletta was raised in the Cambridge City community on "Carolina Hill" and graduated from Lincoln High School. She has made her home in Dublin since 1971. Pauletta was employed in healthcare as a C.N.A. for area nursing homes. She had worked for Rihm Foods for 12 years before her retirement. Pauletta was a homemaker, devoted wife and mom and very proud grandma. In her leisure, Pauletta enjoyed embroidery, cross stitching and working puzzles.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Terry Keith Jarvis. They were married in Lake City, Tennessee on February 11, 1970. 3 children, Ralph Dean (Valarie) King, Shawn E. (Eric) Jennings and Cory James (Andrea) Jarvis; 5 grandchildren, Brittney Lynn (Josh) Longnecker, Casey (Kylie Pugh) and Katey Jennings, Blayde and Ryker Jarvis; 3 great grandchildren, Remington and Ryder Longnecker and Lennon Byrd.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday May 16, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Rev. Danny Berry will officiate. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery in Dublin. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday May 15th and 1 hour prior to the services on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Reid Foundation - Hospice Care or Vascular Surgery Departments- 1100 Reid Parkway/ Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 14, 2019