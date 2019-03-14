Pauletta M. Parrett Hyer



Richmond - Pauletta M. Parrett Hyer, age 71, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Reid Health.



Born August 23, 1947, in New Castle, Indiana, to Paul Woodrow and Eula Mae Shoopman Fairchild, Pauletta lived in this community most of her life. She was a 1967 graduate of Richmond High School. Pauletta had worked as a paraprofessional teacher's aide for Richmond Community Schools since 1988, most recently with special needs children at Hibberd for the last three years. She had a passion for her work, where she was lovingly called "Ms. Paulette" and thought of the kids as her own. Pauletta was a member of Bethesda Worship Center. She enjoyed playing Bingo, scrapbooking, crafting, crocheting, solving crossword puzzles, and playing games. Pauletta was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother and was a friend to all.



Survivors include her husband of 14 years, Dennis Paul Hyer; daughters, Tammy (Rob) Tidrow of Richmond and Rachel (Greg) Burke of Connersville, Indiana; son, Jeff (Lore) Parrett of Williamsburg, Indiana; granddaughter, Lydia Shonkwiler; grandsons, Adam and Wesley Tidrow, Aaron and Kyle Parrett, Drew (Destin) Shonkwiler, Matthew Burke, Jesse Vickers, and Clark Mains; great-grandchildren, Abel Parrett and Meadow Shonkwiler; uncle, Robert Shoopman; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Gary Johnson; and first husband, Lloyd Parrett.



Visitation for Pauletta M. Parrett Hyer will be from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Kendal Harris officiating. Private entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Richmond Community Schools, c/o Hibberd Life Skills Program, 300 Hub Etchison Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary