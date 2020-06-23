Paulia Baker
Richmond, IN - Paulia Irene Baker, age 64, passed away at her residence on June 20, 2020. She was born February 28, 1956, the daughter of Paul I. Shaffer and Patricia E. Shaffer Phenis, in Richmond, Indiana.
Paulia lived in Richmond. She worked her whole life but her career was being a social butterfly. She was rowdy and feisty yet had such a big heart and would do anything she could for anyone. She was a caring person but not afraid to say what was on her mind. She loved her grandchildren more than anything.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Brittaney (Matt) Black, Trenton (Amber) Baker and Phoenix Ingram, all of Richmond, IN; fiancé: Sean Holsinger of Richmond, IN; four grandchildren: Teegan Baker of Richmond, IN, Gavin Shaffer of clayton, MI and Remi and Ruger Black of Richmond, IN; two sisters: Talena Scott of Eaton, OH, and Kim Whalen of Hagerstown, IN; nieces: Tasha Shaffer, Ashley Hamilton (Donovan) and Tianna Shaffer; nephews: Nathan Shaffer (Karen), Kyle Whalen (Hanna) and Cole Whalen (Madi); great nieces: Kai Shaffer, Scout McMurray, Emma and Renesmae Hamilton, and Hunter Trunck; great nephews: Cade and Coy Baker; and many cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers: Eddie Shaffer and Paulee Shaffer.
Family and friends may visit 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM, on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Community Family Funeral Home, 50 people rotating, with social distancing. Please wear your mask. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.