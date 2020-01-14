|
|
Pauline Coldiron
Connersville - Pauline "Polly" Coldiron, 89, of Connersville, Indiana, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on November 5, 1930 in East Bernstadt, Kentucky. She was the daughter of George and Maggie Miller Grubb - both who preceded her in death.
On December 12, 1947, she married the love of her life - Thomas Ford Coldiron. They were married in London, Kentucky. She was a very devoted wife, and they owned and operated Ford's Heating and Plumbing in Connersville for many years. He passed away on September 26, 1999.
She was a very dedicated Christian woman and was a faithful member of the Full Gospel Holiness Church in Connersville since 1958. She was very active in the church and loved to sing, organize and conduct many Christmas plays. Over the years, countless hearts have been touched by her anointed singing. She was also very involved in the Full Gospel Holiness Church's Ladies Auxiliary where she helped cook and serve food for many dinners. Her life was dedicated to God, her church, and her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed the fellowship of many friends at women's retreats.
She was a wonderful mother and was so proud of her family. She will be greatly missed by them. They include two daughters - Joyce (Jr.) Steele and Donna (Phillip) Russell of Connersville; two sons - Randall (Marilyn) Coldiron of Connersville and Ronald (Sharon) Coldiron of Richmond; 10 grandchildren - Vanda Laloge, Jamey Moster, Troy Steele, Kevin Steele, Eric Steele, Elaine Boyce, Rebekah Turner, Kelly Shafer, Genell K. Webb, and Kimberly Gayle Coldiron; 28 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren; two sisters - Rose Robinson and Aleeta (Carl) Collier - both of Richmond; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by 2 great-granddaughters - Christine Laloge and Madison Steele; 1 great-grandson - Alex Steele; 5 sisters - Leola Garrett, Gertrude Lee, Geneva Patton, Dorothy Hurley, and an infant sister - Lois Grubb; 3 brothers - Everett Grubb, George Grubb, Jr., and an infant brother - Boyd Grubb.
The funeral service for Pauline will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Full Gospel Holiness Church, located at 1109 West 10th Street, in Connersville. Pastor Jeff Hensley, of the church, Pastor Phillip Russell - her son-in-law, and Pastor David Webb - her granddaughter's husband, will officiate the service. Friends and family may visit at the church on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. The burial will follow in Dale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Full Gospel Holiness Church Women's Auxiliary and may be made at the church or at the Urban-Winkler Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020