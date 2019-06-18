Peggy Ann Wilson



Richmond - Peggy Ann Wilson 84 of Richmond passed away June 17, 2019 at Reid Health after a short illness. She was born April 22, 1935 in Kingston, Tennessee to Bill and Maggy Ladd Day and lived here most of her life.



She worked at Golden Living- Golden Rule in the dietary department.



She was a member of the First Church of God.



Peggy was a loving mother and a devoted church member; she was an avid bell collector.



She is survived by her three sons Sam (Janet) Wilson of Richmond, Jeff Wilson of Cambridge City, Troy (Jennifer) Wilson of Richmond, five grandchildren Melissa, Megan, Drake, Joshua, A.J., five great grandchildren one brother Marion (Patsy) Day of Kingston, Tennessee, several nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her former husband James Robert Wilson, one daughter Jewel Catherine Wilson, seven brothers and sisters.



Services will be 1:00PM Thursday June 20, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Register officiating; burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00AM to 1:00PM Thursday at the funeral home.