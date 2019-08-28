|
Peggy Bass
Richmond - Peggy Lorraine Bass, 73, went to be with the Lord on August 26th after a long valiantly fought battle. She was born on May 5, 1946 to LeMoine Hinshaw & Wilma Meyers. She was a member of Bethel Chapel. She loved crafting and often made homemade cards & gifts for others. She was a prayer warrior for her family & friends. She is survived by 3 daughters, Rachael Bass & Deborah Narcisse of Richmond, Sarah Bass of Missoula, Montana, One Son, John Bass of Mesquite, Nevada, 4 grandchildren, Samantha Rummel-Bass (mother, Rebecca Beavers), Vincent Narcisse & Bairnissa Narcisse (father, Bairnsler Narcisse) and Ava Brown (father, Shawndale Brown). 3 Sisters, Cheryl Light of Forte Wayne, IN, Venita (Rock) Faylor of Columbia City, IN and Debra (Jim) Biggs. 4 brothers Dean (Karen) Meyers of Forte Wayne, IN, Gary (Vicki) Meyers of Huntertown, IN, Brian Meyers of Roanoke, IN and Charles (Jackie) Hinshaw, Honorary daughter, Trichelle Lundy, Sisters-in-law, Sharon Wolfe and Sandy Cosgrove, 1 brother-in-law, Harold McNew, nieces & nephews & a host of others who's lives she impacted. The family would like to acknowledge a special thank you to Kristin Johnson for her exceptional job as Peggy's caregiver and friend.
Peggy was preceded in Death by her Husband, Charles Thomas Bass, son, Michael Gabriel Bass, her parents, stepfather, Louis Meyers, stepmother, Wanetta Hinshaw and grandson Cohen.
Services for Peggy will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday August 30, 2019 at Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary. Burial will immediately follow in Earlham Cemetery. Pastor Matt Smith will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday August 29, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 28, 2019