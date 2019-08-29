Services
Peggy Gaston


1936 - 2019
Peggy Gaston Obituary
Peggy Gaston

Fountain City - Peggy Gaston, 82, formerly of Fountain City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford, Indiana. She moved to Bedford five years ago to live under the constant care of her daughter, Conita, who was holding her hand when she went to be with the Lord.

Peggy was born on August 27, 1936 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Leonard and Alta Lee Smith. Peggy was a member of Freedom Missionary Baptist Church and Order of Eastern Star. She worked in housekeeping at Golden Living Center Golden Rule prior to retirement.

Peggy is survived by three daughters and one son, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, several nieces & nephews and one half-brother.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 47 years, Coy Gaston; three sisters and three brothers.

A graveside service was conducted in Spring Lawn Cemetery.

The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, Fountain City, fulfilled Mrs. Gaston's funeral wishes.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 29, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
