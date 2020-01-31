|
|
Peggy Lester Casada Spargo
Tampa, Fla. - Peggy Lester Casada Spargo, age 86, formerly of Richmond, Indiana, died peacefully with her daughter and son-in-law by her side on Sunday, January 26, 2020, after suffering a fall at the memory care facility in Tampa where she was living.
Peggy was born on February 11, 1933, in Murray, Kentucky, to Theodore and Elizabeth Casada. Her childhood was spent on farms in New Castle and Hagerstown, Indiana. Peggy loved reading, climbing trees, and walking in the woods. She attended Purdue University, where she earned a degree in home economics. Peggy met the love of her life, Tom Spargo, in Madison, Indiana, where he was working as a pharmacist. Although she lived in Ohio and Florida in her later years, she called Indiana home, having lived in many Indiana towns during her life, including New Castle, Hagerstown, Seymour, Madison, Muncie, North Vernon, Richmond, and Connersville. Wherever Peggy went, she practiced hospitality. She was a lover of nature, especially cardinals, and she was an amateur photographer. Peggy was a mentor and second mother to many in her life. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ until her death, and her godly example and faithful witness about Christ helped lead others to salvation. During her life, Peggy was active in the Republican party, and she was passionate about encouraging pregnant women to choose life. After her beloved Tom's sudden death in a car crash in 2002, Peggy longed to be with him. However, she made the best of her situation, enjoying life in Tampa and Dayton, where she could be close to her children and grandchildren. Wherever Peggy lived, she kept pictures of her family and friends on her walls and in constant view until dementia took its toll and she could no longer recognize her loved ones. Peggy made friends easily and loved to laugh, and that never changed, even at the end of her life.
Survivors include her children, Tom (Tricia) Spargo of Florence, Kentucky, Ray (Marina) Spargo of Lake Jackson, Texas, Linda (John) Umber of Temple Terrace, Florida, and Dan (Tricia) Spargo of Dayton, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, whom she doted on; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, whose lives were greatly impacted by her godly example; and two beloved sisters, Pat Langdon of New Castle, Indiana, and Nanci (Ray) Spears of Athens, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Thomas Ronald Spargo Sr. and two sisters, Jacquelane Casada and Martha Janet (Teddy) Casada.
Visitation for Peggy Spargo will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Connersville Church of Christ, 575 Erie Street, Connersville, Indiana. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Connersville Church of Christ with Ralph Eldridge officiating. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Dale Cemetery, 801 North Gregg Road, Connersville. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020