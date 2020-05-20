Services
Penny Isaacs Obituary
Penny Isaacs

Richmond - Penny Isaacs 71 of Richmond passed away May 19, 2020 at her home after a long illness. She was born April 1, 1949 in Richmond to J. W. and Myrble Thomas Clark and lived here all of her life.

She retired from Kemper/MasterBrand Cabinets; after retirement she worked at Reid Health in the house keeping department.

Penny loved her animals; she also loved her trips to Tennessee and Kentucky to visit family.

She is survived by her husband Jim Isaacs, two children Bub (Cindy) Isaacs of Hagerstown, Janet (Sam) Wilson of Richmond, two grandchildren Laci, Dustin, two great grandchildren Kenslie, Katie, one brother Jimmy (Sandra) Clark of New Paris, several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Dewayne Jaynes, Jerry Clark, one sister Judy Brown, and her granddaughter Shelby Isaacs.

Services will be 1:00PM Saturday May 23, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Harper officiating; burial will be in Abington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00AM to 1:00PM Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Animal Welfare League, 1825 Chester Blvd, Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 20 to May 21, 2020
