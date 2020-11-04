Peter "Pete" Brian Smith
Richmond, IN - Peter "Pete" Brian Smith 60 of Richmond died October 30, 2020, at Reid Health unexpectedly from Mesothelioma Cancer. He was born July 9, 1960, in Richmond to Alan Duane and Gracie Ilene Ladd Smith and lived here all his life. He was formerly employed with Specialty Systems and Hoffco. He enjoyed the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, and Gordon Lightfoot (Sundown). He also enjoyed sports and tried out to play for the Cincinnati Reds.
Survivors include his son Joshua Brian Thomas, one grandchild Zachary Brenlan Thomas, two sisters Cindy Lou Smith-Cregar and Debra "Debbie" Lee Smith-Mattix, one brother Leslie "Les" Alan Smith, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins. He also leaves behind a special aunt, Vivan Izod, who stands out because she chased him around to give him kisses that he despised.
A private burial will be held at a later date. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be given to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation 1615 L Street NW, Suite 430, Washington, DC, 20036. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com
