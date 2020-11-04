1/
Peter Brian "Pete" Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter "Pete" Brian Smith

Richmond, IN - Peter "Pete" Brian Smith 60 of Richmond died October 30, 2020, at Reid Health unexpectedly from Mesothelioma Cancer. He was born July 9, 1960, in Richmond to Alan Duane and Gracie Ilene Ladd Smith and lived here all his life. He was formerly employed with Specialty Systems and Hoffco. He enjoyed the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, and Gordon Lightfoot (Sundown). He also enjoyed sports and tried out to play for the Cincinnati Reds.

Survivors include his son Joshua Brian Thomas, one grandchild Zachary Brenlan Thomas, two sisters Cindy Lou Smith-Cregar and Debra "Debbie" Lee Smith-Mattix, one brother Leslie "Les" Alan Smith, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins. He also leaves behind a special aunt, Vivan Izod, who stands out because she chased him around to give him kisses that he despised.

A private burial will be held at a later date. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be given to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation 1615 L Street NW, Suite 430, Washington, DC, 20036. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved