1/
Pheobe S. Stoltzfus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pheobe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pheobe S. Stoltzfus

Hagerstown - Pheobe S. Stoltzfus, 80, of Hagerstown, died Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born in Mercer County, PA onDecember 18, 1939. Survivors include her husband, Levi Stoltzfus; 5 children and 2 sisters. She was preceded in death by a brother. Visitation will be throughout the day on Monday, November 30, at the residence, 7090 Lacy Road, Hagerstown, where services will be at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, December 1. Burial will be in Lost Mile Road Amish Cemetery. Culberson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved