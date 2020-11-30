Pheobe S. Stoltzfus



Hagerstown - Pheobe S. Stoltzfus, 80, of Hagerstown, died Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born in Mercer County, PA onDecember 18, 1939. Survivors include her husband, Levi Stoltzfus; 5 children and 2 sisters. She was preceded in death by a brother. Visitation will be throughout the day on Monday, November 30, at the residence, 7090 Lacy Road, Hagerstown, where services will be at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, December 1. Burial will be in Lost Mile Road Amish Cemetery. Culberson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store