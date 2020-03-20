|
Phil Dunn
Connersville - Philip Edward "Phil" Dunn, 57, of Connersville, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, where he had been a patient since February 6th. He was born on March 6, 1963, in Washington D.C., and is the son of Doris Douthitt Gorsky and the late Ronald Dale Dunn. Phil was a Class of 1981 graduate of Centerville High School.
He had always worked in the food industry, most recently as a food specialist, until he left work to care for his mother full-time. His favorite football team was the Indianapolis Colts, and he really enjoyed watching them play. He was an avid Boston Celtics fan, but would also watch the Pacers with his mom. Phil loved spending time with his family and his friends. He always put others first and would lend a helping hand to whoever might need it.
Along with his mom, he is survived by a sister, Ronda Dunn, of Connersville, his best friend, Curtis Smith, of Pennsylvania, a special aunt, Ruthie Dunn, as well as several other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald; his stepfather, Edward Gorsky; his paternal grandparents, Floyd & Ora Dunn; his maternal grandparents, Herbert & Florence Douthitt; an aunt, Glenna Snyder, and two uncles, Glenn and Jim Douthitt.
Visitation for Phil will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 11:00am until 1:00pm, at Urban-Winkler Funeral Home, Connersville. The funeral service will begin at 1:00pm, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020