Richmond, IN - Phil Coffman, 79, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born October 8, 1939 to Alice & Harold Coffman in Fayette County. He was a 1957 graduate of Short High School in Liberty, IN where he played basketball and was involved in FFA. He earned a B.S. in Vocational Agriculture from Purdue University in 1962 and later earned his M.S. in Agriculture from Purdue. He was a member of Farmhouse Fraternity. He married Eleanor Jane (Ellie) Howard on July 23, 1961. They were married 57 years. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.



He served in the Air Force Reserve and was employed by Union County National Bank. He later taught Agriculture at Fayette Central High School and Centerville High School. He also worked as: plant manager for Kaiser Agricultural Chemicals in Kitchel; a salesman for Asgrow Seed Company; and a crop insurance adjuster for Rural Community Insurance Services.



Phil loved and served the Lord as a member of Boston United Methodist Church, a speaker for The Gideons International, a Chaplain Aide for Reid Health, and a driver for Meals on Wheels for the Centerville-Abington Senior Center.



He enjoyed farming, promoting no-till conservation practices. He also enjoyed world travel with Ellie, especially cruises, along with going to movies, playing cards, reading, and doing word searches.



Phil joins his son, Christopher H. Coffman, in Heaven. He is survived by his devoted wife, Ellie and 3 children and their spouses: Cathy (Alan) Freiberger of Gallatin, TN; Craig (Lisa) Coffman of Spencer; & Curt (Jami) Coffman of Vincennes, and 7 grandchildren: Samantha (Vinnie) Rossodivito of Bedford; Amanda Coffman of Brandon, IA; Doug Coffman of Indianapolis; Christopher and Scott Freiberger of Gallatin, TN; and Hannah and Abby Coffman of Vincennes, a brother, Ken (Rosemary) Coffman of Celina, OH, also neice Stacey (John) Wilcox, grand-niece Leanne Rose Wilcox of Cedar Rapids, IA, and nephew Paul Coffman of Celina, OH.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to one of the following: Christopher H. Coffman Scholarship via the Wayne County Foundation; the Centerville-Abington Senior Center, 111 S. 2nd St, Centerville, IN 47330; Boston United Methodist Church, 211 W. Main, P.O. Box 11, Boston, IN 47324; or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 1092, Richmond, IN 47375.



Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday March 8, 2019 at Boston United Methodist Church with Rev. Roby Wood officiating. Burial will be in Abington Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home 222 North 10th Street Richmond.