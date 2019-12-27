|
|
Phillip "Phil" Doyle Davis
Hagerstown - Phillip "Phil" Doyle Davis, 78, of Hagerstown, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019, following a brief illness. Phil was born in Hagerstown, IN on September 8, 1941 to Julius and Marjorie (Snodgrass) Davis. He retired from Perfect Circle / Dana Corp. in Hagerstown. Phil enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, gardening, raising livestock, and spending time with family, friends, and his dogs.
Phil is survived by a brother, Ron Davis of Jonesboro, AR; four children Bryan (Amy) of Sulphur Springs, IN; Julie Orcutt of Monticello, IN; Jay (Betsy) of Monticello, IN; Marc (Shawn) of Indianapolis, IN; two step-children David (Evelyn) Murray of Hagerstown, IN; and Dianne (Craig) Warbinton of Carmel, IN; ten grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jack Davis.
The family expresses their sincere thanks to all of the healthcare, hospice, and nursing home workers who helped care for Phil during his illness as well as a special thanks to close friend Ross Bell and Rev. Charles Dugger for his spiritual guidance.
A brief memorial service followed by a celebration of life meal is tentatively scheduled for noon to 4PM on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at the West 500 Event Center in Hagerstown.
Memorials may be made to The (), The Jimmy V Foundation (www.v.org), or a cancer research .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019