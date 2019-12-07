|
|
Phillip Eugene Casebolt
Richmond, Indiana - Phillip Eugene Casebolt December 8, 1982 - December 5, 2019
It's with a sad heart that we share the passing of my beloved son, Phillip. He was born in Richmond to David (deceased) and Carol Casebolt. Phil was a wonderful person with a kind heart, a sweet spirit and a smile for everyone. He was blessed with many gifts and talents. On December 5, 2019, his struggle with life ended when his spirit returned back to his heavenly Father. He is loved more than words can express and is missed dearly.
He leaves behind his mother: Carol Sherer (Ron); life partner: Nicole Fennimore; children: Sienna and Evan Casebolt; sister: Sarah Casebolt (Justin); half sister: Jessica Silva (Gabe); half brothers: Eric Casebolt (Jennifer), David Lahmann (Angie), Frank Lahmann (Jenie) and Carl Lahmann (Deanna); best friend and cousin: Marc Casebolt; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 7:00 PM, with great friend and family member, Pastor Shawn Crisman officiating. Family and friends may visit Tuesday at the funeral home beginning at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the family to offset funeral expenses. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019