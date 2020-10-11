Phillip J. Pence
Camden, OH - Phillip J. Pence, age 62, of Camden, OH passed away on October 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 28, 1958 in Dayton, OH to Rayburn J. Pence and the late Ramona J. (Black) Pence. He enjoyed working on motorcycles and worked many years at Parker Hannifin. In addition to his mother Ramona Pence, he is also preceded in death by his stepmother Sandra Pence; brother Doug Pence; and nephews: Matthew Pence and Jeffrey Pence. He is survived by his wife Mary Pence of Camden; father Rayburn Pence of Eaton; daughters: Kellie (Chris) Owen of Eaton, Samantha (John) Buchholz of Oxford and Andi Pence (Corey) of Indianapolis; son Christopher George (Amanda) of Gratis; grandchildren: Jaymin, Kenya, Jacque, Presten, Alexis, Lillian, Christina, Sylas, Niya, Kaylynn, Savannah, Johnny and Grayson; great grandchildren: Jaxson Finn and Arya Jayne; brothers: Charles Anderson, Chris Pence, Teddy (Jodi) Pence and Marty (Linda) Collins; sisters Cindy (Greg) Roberts and Keri (Bill) McQuiston; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton
, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420.