1/1
Phillip R. Dunn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip R. Dunn

(Age 82, October 30, 1937 - September 12, 2020) Phil Passed away from Complications of Dementia Resided in Colorado for over 40 yrs. He loved to Travel, loved the Outdoors. Phil was an avid Bicyclist, having ridden 2300 Miles across Country when he was 62. Phil was Born and raised in Richmond IN and Graduated from RHS in 1956. Preceded in Death by his Wife (Vicki) Mother (Margaret) Brother (Chester) Sister (Hazel Meece). Survived by Daughter (Sherri Burke) Sons (Jeff Dunn, Brad Dunn) His Sisters (Katherine Caudle, Beverly Lee) Numerous Nieces and Nephews, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. A Memorial Service is planned for the Future.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved