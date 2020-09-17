Phillip R. Dunn



(Age 82, October 30, 1937 - September 12, 2020) Phil Passed away from Complications of Dementia Resided in Colorado for over 40 yrs. He loved to Travel, loved the Outdoors. Phil was an avid Bicyclist, having ridden 2300 Miles across Country when he was 62. Phil was Born and raised in Richmond IN and Graduated from RHS in 1956. Preceded in Death by his Wife (Vicki) Mother (Margaret) Brother (Chester) Sister (Hazel Meece). Survived by Daughter (Sherri Burke) Sons (Jeff Dunn, Brad Dunn) His Sisters (Katherine Caudle, Beverly Lee) Numerous Nieces and Nephews, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. A Memorial Service is planned for the Future.









