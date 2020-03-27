|
|
Phillip R. Gardner
Centerville, Ohio - Phillip R. Gardner, age 78, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville, Ohio, after a two-month battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Phil was born on February 6, 1942, in Richmond, Indiana, to Floyd W. and Elizabeth Irene Beetley Gardner. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1960 and Indiana University in 1964. As a part of his continuing education, Phil earned the MAI designation (master's degree in real estate appraising). He was a Commercial Real Estate Lending Specialist in the commercial lending divisions of Lincoln Life, Cardinal Bank, Ford Motor Credit Company, Bank One, and Fifth Third Bank. Phil retired from Fifth Third Bank as Vice President of Commercial Real Estate.
Phil loved life and lived it well. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Phil was an avid IU basketball fan. He was a member of the Mystic Tie Lodge #398 F. & A.M. of Indianapolis, Indianapolis Valley Scottish Rite, and a member of the Indianapolis Murat Shrine. Phil will be remembered for his fun-loving, witty personality and kind spirit.
Leaving to cherish his memory is his wife of 40 years, S. Chloetene Gardner; daughter, Cynthia K. (Ray) Sailus of Novi, Michigan; two sons, Christopher P. Gardner of Savannah, Georgia, and John R. (Kristin) Gardner of Danville, California; brother, Gayle W. (Carolyn) Gardner of Richmond; grandchildren, Bryan, Jenna, and Brandon Miller, Katie (Jackson) Depping, Colleen Gardner, and Jackson and Josephine Gardner; and many, many wonderful friends, including best friends, Randy and Terri Bethel.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Thomas A. Gardner.
A memorial celebration will be announced by the family at a future date. The family has entrusted Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond and Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 (https://tunnel2towers.org/) or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 (https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give/donate-now).
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com or www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020