Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
765-478-4221
Cambridge City - Phoebe A. Jordan, 83, of Cambridge City, passed away on Monday Oct. 14, 2019 at Reid Health. She was born on May 11, 1936 and raised in Winchester, by parents, Thomas Edgar Perry and Alice Marie (Pierce) Perry. She married Larry Franklin Jordan on June 27, 1959 and together they raised their family in Cambridge City. Phoebe graduated from Earlham College and taught elementary through high school English and P.E. in Union City, Winchester and Carthage, IN during the late 1950's and early 1960's. After raising her children, she worked at the Wayne County program office of Women, Infants & Children (WIC) for 10 years. She was a 50 year member of the Cambridge City Chapter of Psi Iota Xi Sorority.

Phoebe was known for her intelligent, irreverent sense of humor, for championing the rights of all people, and her love of family and friends.

She leaves her husband of 60 years, Larry f. Jordan; two children, Timothy (Ember) Jordan and Tammy (Michael) Barnes; six grandchildren, Nicholas (Elizabeth) Jordan, Alex (Nicole) Jordan, Tucker Jordan, Kyra Jordan, Jordan Barnes and Alicia Barnes; three great-granddaughters, Livia Jordan, Hazel Jordan and Elina Jordan; two nephews and a niece.

There will be no public service. Memorial donations may be made to Psi Iota Xi charitable fund at P.O. Box 124, Milton, IN 47357

Online condolences may be made at www.waskoms.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019
