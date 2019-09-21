|
|
Phylles J. (Quaglio) Trammell
Greenwood - Phylles J. Trammell 92, of Greenwood, IN passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, Sept 11, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis, IN. Phylles was born in Lima, OH on October 12, 1926 to Ralph and Marie Christine (Sonsini) Quaglio and graduated from Richmond High School before attending Miami University in Oxford, OH. She returned to Richmond, IN, and married Dewey Trammell on April 7, 1947 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Richmond, IN., he preceded her in death on April 18, 2013. She worked as a Clerk for the Wayne County Court. She was an active parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church before retiring and moving to Greenwood, IN in 2000. Survivors include her three sons, Dr. Terry Trammell (Rhonda) of Pittsboro, IN, Philip W. Trammell (Barbie) of Chattanooga, TN,and John B. Trammell (Donna) of New York City, New York; a daughter, Gina M. Hines (Paul) of Bluffton, SC, 11 grandchildren Elizabeth Plantan (Mark), Nicholas Trammell (Sarah), Rex Gutsue, Rachel Gutsue, Felicity Trammell, William Trammell, George Trammell, Kristin Grimme (Zachary), Terry Hines (Nora), Kelly Vance (Jacob), and Mary Hines, and 1 great granddaughter Linnea Plantan. Father Steve Giannini will conduct a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Saints Francis and Clare Roman Catholic Church, 5901 West Olive Branch Road in Greenwood. Friends may call before the mass from 9 a.m. until service time in the church. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis. Swartz Family Church and Chapel - Funeral and Cremation Services in Greenwood is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Francis and Clare Roman Catholic Church 5901 West Olive Branch Road Greenwood, Indiana 46143 or 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or at . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartmortuary.com. Information 317-881-0202.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 21, 2019