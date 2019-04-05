Phyllis A. Jackson



Richmond - Phyllis A. Jackson of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Rosebud Village surrounded by her family.



Phyllis was born in Richmond, Indiana, to Verlin and Mary Howard Worley and was a life-long resident of this community. She was a member of Galilean Baptist Church. Phyllis enjoyed going out to breakfast with her family and friends.



Survivors include her husband of 16 years, Jim Jackson; daughters, Cheryl (Terry) Brookbank and Debbie (Tim) Bales, both of Franklin, Ohio; son, John (Renee) Wickett of Richmond; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Eva Halter of Fort Wayne, Indiana; nieces; nephews; and many friends, including her best friend, Donna Deaton of Eaton, Ohio.



She was preceded in death by her previous husband, Sam Wickett; grandson; parents; sister, Frances Lawhorn; and brothers, Ralph, Eugene, Howard, and Carl Worley.



Visitation for Phyllis A. Jackson will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. James E. Slaven officiating. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to: , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.



Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 5, 2019