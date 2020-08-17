1/
Phyllis A. Swihart
1925 - 2020
Eldorado, OH - Phyllis A. (Emrick) Swihart, age 95, of Eldorado, OH passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. She was born January 3, 1925 in Monroe Township, Preble County, OH to the late Willis and Edith (Henderson) Emrick. Phyllis was a 1943 graduate of Monroe High School in Preble County; was a member of the Eldorado United Methodist Church; was an auxiliary member of the American Legion, Richmond, IN; and a life member of AMVETS Post #726 in Eldorado. She retired in 1986 after 20 ½ years of employment from the Belden Corporation in Richmond, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Gene, Robert, Rolland, Donald, Richard and Lloyd Ray Emrick; sisters: Kathleen Baker, Evelyn Cencebaugh, Maxine Baker, Rosanna Evans, Helen Smith and Shirley Geeding. She is survived by her husband of 60 years marriage, Harold Swihart of Eldorado, OH; sons: Larry (Rebecca) Baker of Richmond, IN and Douglas (Tanya) Swihart of Eaton, OH; grandchildren: Seth and Jessica; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sister Norma Bishop; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Wares Chapel Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eldorado United Methodist Church, Eldorado, OH. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
