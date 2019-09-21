|
Phyllis Hilbert Coolick Neal
Pottstown - Phyllis Hilbert Coolick Neal, 80, of Pottstown, PA. passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Pottstown Hospital.
Phyllis was born September 13, 1939, in Hamilton, OH, to the late Robert and Frances (Lutz) Hilbert. She was a graduate of the 1957 class of Eaton High School (OH), and was awarded a B.A. degree from Miami University, at Oxford, OH, in 1962. For the past 4 years, Phyllis has lived at the Pottstown residence of Linda Ross. Prior to that, she lived in Reading, PA.; Queens, NY; Appleton, WI; and Kent, OH. She has given piano lessons to many children and adults at each of these locations.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Neal in 2015 and one nephew, Scott Hawley, in 2014.
Phyllis is survived by 3 sisters: Joyce Thorpe of Weeki Wachee, FL; Rebecca Hilbert-Staude (Mitchell) and Christie Gardner (Mark) both of Eaton, OH; one nephew, two nieces, and great -nieces and nephews.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019