Richmond - Phyllis J. Gephart, age 94, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Ambassador Healthcare.



Born October 5, 1924, in Eaton, Ohio, to Lester and Mildred L. Johnston Gephart, Phyllis was a 1942 graduate of Jackson Township High School. She served as an administrative assistant to the chairman of the board for 30 years at Timken Company in Canton, Ohio, and formerly worked at Swayne, Robinson and Company for nine years.



Survivors include her sisters, Betty (Wayne) Harlan of Liberty, Indiana, and Patricia J. Kempton of Richmond and nephews, Theodore Harlan of Richmond, Steven L. (Terri) Harlan of Abington, Indiana, David W. (Diana) Harlan of Bedford, Indiana, and James (Julie) Kempton of Virginia.



She was preceded in death by her parents; niece, Susan Harlan Franklin; and nephew, Robert Kempton.



There will be no public services for Phyllis J. Gephart. Private burial will be in College Corner Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.



Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 26, 2019