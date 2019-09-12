|
Phyllis J. McQueen
Connersville - Phyllis J. McQueen, 84, went to her Heavenly home, while a patient at Caroleton Healthcare Center in Connersville, Indiana, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
She was born on June 12, 1935 in Connersville, Indiana, to William McKinley and Gertrude L. Vest Templeton - both of who preceded her in death.
She married Vernon McQueen on January 26, 1952 in Connersville, Indiana. He passed away on March 16, 2017. She and Vernon were charter members of the Connersville Baptist Temple. She was a very faithful and dedicated member of the church for many, many years. In her younger years, she helped in the nursery with the toddlers at the church.
She retired from Stant Manufacturing in Connersville, Indiana, after 38 years of service. She was known for her big smile, her friendliness, and her wonderful sense of humor. She will also be remembered for her love for her family, her friends, and her God. She loved spending time with her family and going to church. She also enjoyed going shopping.
She will be greatly missed by her loving family which include - four daughters - Darlene (Denny) Summan of Bentonville, Indiana, Sharon (David) Lingg, Patty (Charles) Brock, and Vicki (Dale) Carpenter - all of Connersville, Indiana; eight grandchildren - Ryan Lingg of Plainfield, Indiana and Matthew (Aarika) Lingg of Greenfield, Indiana, Michelle (Russell) Brown of Centerville, Indiana, Derek, Devin, and Dustin Summan of Bentonville, Indiana, Michael (Mariah) Carpenter and Lauren Carpenter of Connersville, Indiana; 7 great- grandchildren - Nolan and Evan Lingg of Plainfield, Indiana, Hunter, Chelsea, and Andree Carpenter of Connersville, Indiana, and Ellie and Emmy Brown of Centerville, Indiana; one step-brother - Rex (Diffrena) Templeton of Connersville, Indiana and one step-sister - Reba Barger of Richmond, Indiana; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many friends, which include her wonderful caregivers and friends at Caroleton Healthcare Center.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her step-father Dewey Templeton, step-brother - Carl Templeton and a step-sister - Lucille Smith.
The visitation for Phyllis will be on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Urban-Winkler Funeral Home, located at 513 West 8th Street, in Connersville, Indiana. The funeral service will be on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joe Ferreira, of Connersville Baptist Temple and Pastor Kim McHale of Calvary Baptist officiating. Burial will follow in Dale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Connersville Baptist Temple.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 12, 2019