Phyllis June Templeton
Richmond - Phyllis June Templeton, age 94, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born August 26, 1925, in Fairfield, Indiana, to George Bishop and Mary Opal Cromwell Balmain, Phyllis lived in Richmond for most of her life since she was 10 years old. She was an amazing drapery maker. Phyllis was a former member of Second Presbyterian Church. She loved playing music and attending Civic Hall performances and passed this love on to her children and grandchildren. Phyllis enjoyed sewing, traveling, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Jane (Bill) Brandenburg of Richmond; sons, Jack (April) Templeton of Williamsburg, Indiana, and Jeff (Loretta) Templeton of Richmond; grandchildren, Beth (Daren) Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana, Brett (Tammy) Brandenburg and Travis (Keilah) Templeton, both of Richmond, Katie (Matt) Varvel of Williamsburg, Kristin (Michael) Cleary of North Carolina, Rhonda (Kevin Ingram) Webb of Kentucky, Sandi (Dale Minnick) Wolfe of Ohio, and Stacey (Glen) Lainhart of Bright, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Cassie (Eric) Holcombe, Mackenzie Lincoln, Josh (Kourtney), Jake, and Jenna Brandenburg, Aaden Varvel, Emma Kate and Joseph Cleary, Allison Ingram-Webb, Kelsee, Gage, and Kaci Lainhart, Dustin and Blake Wolfe, and Phoebe and Luna Templeton; great-great-grandchildren, Elyza Lincoln, Kolten Brandenburg, and Liam Holcombe; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Lowell B. Templeton, who died October 5, 2010; infant son, Jan Eric Templeton; parents; and sisters, Geraldine Fritz and Georgianna Kurtz.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Phyllis June Templeton will be private. Private graveside service will be at Earlham Cemetery. A public memorial visitation and memorial service will be announced at a later time. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 240 South 6th Street, Richmond, IN 47374; of Indiana, 911 East 86th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240 ([email protected]); or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
