Eaton, OH - Phyllis K. Stover, age 61, of Eaton, OH passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at her residence. She was born May 26, 1958 to the late Tom and Betty (Fields) Couch. Phyllis was a 1976 graduate of Eaton High School. She worked at Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing in Eaton for the last 26 years. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Sue and Lonnie Fudge; son James Robert Stover; daughter Melanie Ann Stover; and brother David Stover. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Jim Stover of Eaton; son Jeffery Weir of Cleveland, OH; daughters Melanie (Israel) Cervantes of Huber Heights, OH, Tiffany Moses of Eaton, OH, Laura Stover of Richmond, IN and Brandy Miller of Texas; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers Jerry (Nancy) Couch and Earl (Diana) Couch both of Eaton, OH; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends Tammy Gibbs and Linda Pegg. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4:00 pm until time of funeral services at 7:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH with Rev. Lowell Spencer officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to . Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 14, 2019