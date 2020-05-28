Phyllis L. Lakes
Hagerstown - Phyllis Lee Lakes, 92, of Hagerstown, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Arbor Trace, where she had resided for the past several weeks. She was born in Cincinnati, OH on February 21, 1928 to Margaret and Joseph Stein. She was former owner of The Herb Farm of Hagerstown. Phyllis volunteered at Huddleston House Farm Museum, where, along with her husband, Elvie, she put in the first herb garden. She also volunteered at Levi Coffin House. She was a member of Women's History Club and Herb Society of America. Survivors include 2 sons, Gregory Lakes of Hagerstown and Matt Danford of Asheville, NC; a grandson, Adam Danford; 3 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Schneider of Cincinnati and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elvie Lakes. At Phyllis' request, there will be no public calling or funeral. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to SPCA. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com




Published in The Palladium-Item from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
