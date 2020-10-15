Phyllis Riley



Pershing - Phyllis Jane Riley, 83, passed away early Thursday morning October 15, 2020 at Riverwalk Village in Noblesville, Indiana. The daughter of the late Russell and Ruth (Johnson) Walker, Phyllis was born in London, Kentucky on May 13, 1937. Formerly of Connersville, Phyllis made her home in Pershing for the past 25 years. Phyllis worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant in Connersville. She began her career at the old Lincoln Manor Nursing Home on top of 10th street hill and then at Fayette Memorial Hospital. She retired from the medical office of Dr. Kant Patel where she worked for several years. Phyllis enjoyed her pets, traveling, antique shopping and going to car shows with her husband, David. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, deeply loved and will be missed.



Survivors include her husband of 17 years, David L. Riley, whom she married in Tennessee on August 28, 2003; 2 daughters, Vicki (Don) Lamb of Noblesville and Cathy Traylor of Bowling Green, KY; 5 grandchildren, Adam Traylor of Bowling Green, KY, Jennifer Wagoner of Smith's Grove, KY, Erica Lamb-Grace of Cincinnati, OH, Maj. Matthew Lamb with the U.S. Marine Corps of Fairfax, VA and Sara Lamb of Carmel; 8 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.



Phyllis was preceded in death by her son in-law, Terry Traylor in February of 2015; 4 brothers, Merle, Dale, R.C. and Bud Walker.



A Celebration of Phyllis' Life will be held at a future date. Cremation was conducted at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin.



Memorial Contributions can be made to the Alzheimers Assocation-225 N. Michigan Ave.- Fl.17/ Chicago, IL 60601.









