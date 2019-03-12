|
|
Phyllis Suthard
Richmond - Phyllis J. Suthard, 79, of Richmond, passed away on Thursday, March 7, at Reid Health.
She was born on April 7, 1939 in Richmond, Indiana to John H. and Mary Frances Delucio Kohr Shaffer.
Phyllis was a 1957 graduate of Richmond High School. She worked in manufacturing in Richmond. She enjoyed the company of many special friends and the companionship of her dog, Tank.
Phyllis will be missed by her daughter, Catherine Chamberlin Bullock; son, Robert Bullock; four grandchildren, Ashley Green and her husband, John; Eric Bullock, Stacy Jennings, and Jacquelin Basford and her husband, Jeremy; eight great-grandchildren, one step-sister, one step-brother and nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, step-father, Harold Shaffer; husband, Jerry Lee Suthard; daughter, Cindy Suthard; daughter-in-law, Helen Bullock and son-in-law, John Clevenger.
At Phyllis' request, there will be no public services.
The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, Fountain City, is assisting with arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 12, 2019